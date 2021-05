Secuelas del volcán en el Congo dejan a miles sin hogar

Our latest update on the #NyiragongoEruption from @UNOCHA_DRC:

▫️31 reported deaths

▫️20,000 people made homeless

▫️Ongoing earth tremors & ash cloud

▫️Goma & Bukavu airports closed, likely affecting humanitarian response



📷@UNICEFDRC https://t.co/drUsi0yZFB pic.twitter.com/L2vPeqIgy6