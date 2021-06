«El diálogo» fue el gran resultado de la reunión Putin-Biden

🇷🇺🇺🇸 #RussiaUS Joint Statement on Strategic Stability:



🤝 #Russia & #US will embark together on an integrated bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue in the near future. We seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.



🔗 https://t.co/V72I33CKxz pic.twitter.com/qRtPeZyddd